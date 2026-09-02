Rahul Gandhi afraid of defeat, preparing excuses years in advance: BJP

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi knows that his party's defeat is certain in the upcoming elections and is already looking for reasons to explain the outcome, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said on Wednesday.

With 2.07 crore of 9.78 crore electors in Maharashtra deleted in draft rolls during Special Intensive Revisions (SIR), Gandhi on Tuesday said that the BJP and the "Vote Chori Aayog" keep changing their tactics, and they will continue to do so for "BJP’s victory at any cost".

Speaking to IANS, Thirupathy said the Opposition’s criticism of the SIR of electoral rolls was aimed at creating an excuse for its anticipated defeat.

“Rahul Gandhi knows that his defeat is ensured. So, they may say so many things. As far as SIR is concerned, they have gone to the court. But the court has very clearly said that what the Election Commission is doing is right,” he said.

Thirupathy said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had repeatedly demonstrated that the exercise was necessary to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls.

“Those who had two votes or three votes, multiple votes, or those who are dead, or those who have changed their place, all these names definitely have to be removed,” he said.

Calling the exercise a major electoral reform, the BJP leader said it should be welcomed rather than opposed.

“As far as the Election Commission is concerned, yes, they are very much successful. It is a very, very great reform. So, it should be welcomed,” Thirupathy said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was already preparing an explanation for a possible defeat in the 2029 elections.

“Rahul Gandhi is afraid of his defeat and is trying to find some reason for his defeat in the next few years. Now, Rahul Gandhi has ensured his defeat in the 2029 elections. That is why he is talking like this,” he said.

Reacting to the Noida-Delhi bus rape case, Thirupathy termed the incident “most unfortunate” and called for stringent punishment for those responsible.

“It is most unfortunate that these things are happening, and really, we feel sad. The perpetrators of the crime should be immediately punished at any cost. The punishment should be very harsh so that such incidents do not happen anywhere in India. This is really very, very unfortunate,” he said.

On the opening of the Mettur Dam, Thirupathy criticised what he described as unnecessary government expenditure and questioned the need for a political event around the routine exercise.

“Opening the Mettur Dam is a regular ritual happening in Tamil Nadu. I don't know why so much money has been spent for Mr Vijay, the Chief Minister, to do it. I don't think it is necessary. It is unwanted expenditure when the government says that there is no money in the treasury,” he said.

Thirupathy also said that farmers had the right to protest over their concerns, referring to the state’s financial liabilities and promises made by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

“As far as the farmers are concerned, they are very much right because we all know, even before the elections, that more than Rs 10 lakh crore is the loan burden of Tamil Nadu, and we are liable for it. But the TVK promised a full loan waiver, which they should have 100 per cent implemented. So, the farmers have the right to protest,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding remarks about women participating in public religious celebrations, Thirupathy alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and other “communal forces” were attempting to curtail women’s rights.

“That is what we have been saying: IUML and all these communal forces are trying to curtail the rights of women. Women have got all the rights in the world, just as men have,” he said.

He questioned the silence of Congress and Communist leaders on the issue, alleging that they were reluctant to speak out because of minority vote-bank considerations.

“Where are Congress ministers? They are just keeping quiet. And what about the Communists? They are all afraid to talk because of minority votes. But the BJP will support women and their rights,” Thirupathy said.

He added that the BJP would support Muslim women and strongly oppose any attempt to restrict their rights in the name of religion.

“Though they may say that it is a religious right, it doesn't fall under religion. No religion will say that Muslim women or women from their communities should stay indoors. No religion will say that. We strongly condemn it,” he said.

IUML's Kerala President Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday sought to play down the controversy over All India Jamiyyathul Ulama General Secretary Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar’s remarks about women taking part in public religious celebrations.

Thangal said on Tuesday that the Sunni leader might have been motivated by concerns over women’s safety, rather than an intention to restrict their rights.

The IUML leader said that Kanthapuram may have intended the restriction for the “benefit of women,” given the growing instances of women being "abused and misused" in contemporary society, suggesting that the call for restrictions could be understood as an appeal for greater social control.

--IANS

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