May 05, 2026 3:33 PM हिंदी

Rahman, Suraj Venjaramoodu express shock, grief over demise of actor Santhosh Nair in car mishap

Rahman, Suraj Venjaramoodu express shock, grief over demise of actor Santhosh Nair in car mishap (Photo Credit: Rahman/Instagram)

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Malayalam actors Rahman and Suraj Venjaramoodu, like several others from the Malayalam film industry, expressed shock and grief at the tragic demise of actor Santosh Nair, who passed away in a car accident on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen his condolence message, actor Rahman wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the untimely passing of my friend Santosh Nair in a tragic car accident. We practically grew up together in the film industry, sharing screen space in many films—often as rivals on screen. He played my villain, but in real life, he was nothing but a kind-hearted human being and a good friend."

Rahman further went on to recall, "Though we weren’t always in constant touch, we would reconnect over calls, reminiscing about those beautiful old days. I always had a special fondness for him—something I could never quite explain. Our bond truly came alive after “pack up”—those simple, joyful moments in hotel rooms, watching TV, sharing food, and laughing without a care. Those were innocent, happy years that I will always cherish."

He concluded his post, saying, "Hearing this news has left me heavy-hearted. It’s rare for me to feel this deeply shaken. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered, my friend.My heartfelt condolences to his family. #santhoshnairdeath."

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu too expressed grief on learning of the demise of actor Santhosh Nair. In a post in Malayalam on Instagram, he said he was devastated to learn of the demise of Santhosh Annan when he woke up in the morning.

Suraj Venjaramoodu said that Santhosh would always say something to make them laugh. Stating that the film 'Mohiniyattam' was their last film together, Suraj Venjaramoodu recalled all the moments he had shared with Santhosh on the sets of that film were full of laughter. He bid adieu to the late actor with pain.

For the unaware, actor Santhosh Nair (65), passed away on Tuesday following a tragic road accident at Enathu near Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, bringing to a close a decades-long association with the silver screen.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the MC Road when the car in which he was travelling with his wife lost control and rammed into a parcel lorry.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

His wife, Shubhashree, and the lorry driver sustained injuries and are under medical care.

--IANS

mkr/

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