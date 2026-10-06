Raghubir Yadav explains why an actor should run to kitchen when they get a new character

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his show ‘Hunkkaar – The Roar’, has shared that it’s imperative for actors to learn the culinary art.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zoya Hussain at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city. He shared that he purposely learnt everything while working in theatre so that it makes him accustomed to everything that the artform demands.

He told IANS, “The director of one of the plays asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’. I said, ‘I want to learn everything’. So, he brought me in, and that’s how training backstage started, and because of that, I got so many benefits. I have a workshop at home. I do plumbing in my house. My son used to call me a plumber. So, I enjoy doing all this”.

He further mentioned, “This is very important for an actor. First of all, an actor should enter the kitchen. Cooking is very important, you will understand the proportions there. You have to work hard in the kitchen, and manage so many things all at once. Learn how to cook. You will see many characters. It also gives you situational awareness, ‘How do you cook? Are you cooking in medium heat or high heat?’. It’s a learning ground. Whenever I get a character, I go straight to the kitchen”.

“No one will come there to bother you. Your world is yours. It's your character. And what you're making is yours. So, this is it. This is what I enjoy doing. And this is the reason that so much has happened. Also, it's very important to stay on the ground. If you go up 4-5 steps, you'll stop learning. So, it's fun to stay on the ground”, he added.

--IANS

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