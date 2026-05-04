May 04, 2026 4:59 PM हिंदी

Raghav Juyal & Komal Pawaskar’s chemistry to be the highlight for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ikaee’

Raghav Juyal & Komal Pawaskar’s chemistry to be the highlight for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ikaee’

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) The latest pair in town, Raghav Juyal and debutant Komal Pawaskar, will be seen flaunting their chemistry in Vikas Bahl’s forthcoming romantic thriller "Ikaee".

Touted to be an exciting blend of romance and suspense, the insiders close to the drama claim that the chemistry between Raghav and Komal will act as the defining element of "Ikaee". Their pairing is said to bring an emotional authenticity and freshness that adds a distinct layer to the narrative.

A source close to the drama shared, “One of the biggest strengths of 'Ikaee' is the dynamic between Raghav and Komal. Raghav brings an unpredictable, magnetic energy, while Komal has a refreshing, natural presence that makes her instantly compelling on screen. Together, they create a chemistry that feels raw, believable, and genuinely fresh.”

“What makes this pairing exciting is that it doesn’t feel conventional. There’s a certain emotional honesty in the way they complement each other, which gives the story a unique texture. Their performances and connection are expected to be one of the film’s biggest talking points," added the source.

Billed as a new-age love story with a haunting twist, the movie is likely to explore a mix of romance and psychological depth.

"Ikaee" is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026, once Vikas Bahl's musical project with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is completed.

If the reports are to be believed, Siddhant will be seen sharing screen space with Alizeh Agnihotri for the first time in his next.

This yet untitled drama is reportedly inspired by the rise of the UK Punjabi underground movement of the 1990s. The reports suggest that Siddhant will be seen playing a drummer in his next, whereas Alizeh will essay the role of a singer. The story will most likely chronicle their personal and creative journeys.

--IANS

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