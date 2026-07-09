July 09, 2026 8:21 AM हिंदी

Rafael Marquez replaces Javier Aguirre as Mexico head coach

Rafael Marquez replaces Javier Aguirre as Mexico head coach

Mexico City, July 9 (IANS) Rafael Marquez has been appointed Mexico head coach on a deal running until 2030, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The 47-year-old replaces Javier Aguirre, who stepped down after Mexico's 3-2 defeat by England in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

"The appointment of Rafael Marquez is part of an orderly transition envisaged within the FMF's institutional vision to continue the work carried out during the last World Cup cycle, strengthen the sporting development of the Mexico national team and prepare for its upcoming international commitments," read an FMF statement.

Marquez, a former defender who won 148 caps for Mexico, had been a member of Aguirre's coaching staff since July 2024.

Following Mexico's 3-2 defeat at the hands of England in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Javier Aguirre agreed to call time on his reign as national team manager.

The FMF said Aguirre had left a "lasting legacy" after overseeing 22 wins, nine draws and six defeats in his third spell in charge of the national team.

“Aguirre’s legacy will remain forever in our history,” the Mexican federation stated on social media.

During his third spell in charge of the team, which lasted nearly two years, Aguirre became the manager with the most victories in the history of the national side. He managed 50 matches, with a record of 33 wins, nine draws and eight defeats and secured the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League in 2025.

After the round of 16 defeat to England, Aguirre stated he would be leaving the job and informally announced the appointment of Marquez, who served as his assistant manager during this spell. “I gave Rafa Marquez a big hug… he has four very good years ahead of him; there is a solid foundation,” Aguirre said.

Marquez's announcement was accompanied by the phrase: “The continuation of a legacy, with a long-term and transitional project.”

--IANS

bc/

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