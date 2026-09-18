Radhika Apte explains why women struggle to make time for their desires

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about why women often struggle to make time for their own desires while balancing work, motherhood, and household responsibilities.

Speaking about the subject in the context of ‘Lust Stories 3’, she emphasized the need for women to have space to pursue their interests and live beyond their roles and responsibilities. When asked whether it was always about men having more time to think about their sexual desires and whether working women also had little time to think about their own desires, Radhika agreed with the observation and said women often had “zero time” because of their hectic routines.

She told IANS, “I think what you said is so true because women have zero time, it's so hectic, and that's the problem.”

Referring to “Lust Stories 3,” Radhika said the film also explored the idea of women making space for their own desires. She recalled a line from the story in which the character Coco asks whether it was time to do something for themselves and their desires. According to Radhika, such desires could be as simple as wanting to take a walk or explore something new. “Whether that's a sexual desire or desire to go and, you know, go to Borivali National Park for a walk, it doesn't matter,” she said.

Radhika also spoke about how a woman’s identity can often become closely associated with motherhood after having children. “Identity completely switches to motherhood, and that's not true. You are also a person.There's also a small child inside you who wants to try different things and just live life,” she added.

The actress also highlighted the difference in the way household responsibilities are often shared between men and women. She pointed out that after completing a long day at work, men may return home and rest, while women often continue with cooking, cleaning, childcare, and other household duties.

She explained, “After working for 12 hours, a man comes home, has dinner, and goes to sleep. But that is not the case with women. After working a 12-hour shift, a woman comes home, cooks food, serves dinner to everyone, cleans the house, changes the bedsheets, prepares for the next day and takes care of all the household responsibilities.

“And I know many women who have children, while their husbands want to get a good night's sleep, so they sleep in another room because they have to go to work. And you know what? I go to work, and it’s way easier to go to work than to spend 12 hours at home with your child. It’s exhausting. So, I think that’s why, if the duties are shared, this won’t happen,” added Radhika.

Radhika Apte featured in the “Lust Stories 3” segment directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, which premiered on Netflix on September 18. The segment explored themes of husband-swapping and female solidarity.

--IANS

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