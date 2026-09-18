Pakistan's rising fuel and power costs spur concerns over public silence

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Growing concerns are being raised in Pakistan over the continued increase in fuel, electricity and gas prices with the absence of significant public resistance reflecting both deep economic vulnerability and a lack of effective political leadership, according to a report.

A report from The Friday Times has pointed to repeated hikes in petroleum product prices and utility tariffs and said the rising cost of living is placing severe pressure on households already struggling with inflation and weak purchasing power.

Nearly half of Pakistan's population now lives below the poverty line, highlighting the growing strain on lower and middle income groups, it said adding that increases in fuel prices have a cascading effect on transport, food and other essential commodities, worsening the cost of living burden.

Despite the economic hardship, large scale public protests against price increases have remained limited.

According to the report, this is due to a combination of political fragmentation, weak opposition mobilisation, lack of unified leadership and declining public confidence in the ability to influence policymaking.

It also highlighted comparisons with earlier periods in Pakistan's history when relatively modest increases in the prices of essential goods triggered widespread public movements.

The current situation reflects broader social and political changes, including stronger status quo tendencies and reduced space for collective mobilisation.

The debate has increasingly focused on Pakistan's large youth population which accounts for a majority of the country's citizens.

While young people are often viewed as a potential driver of political and social change, experts say economic uncertainty, social divisions and the absence of cohesive leadership have limited organised action.

Unless broader governance, economic and institutional challenges are addressed, rising living costs will continue to weigh heavily on households, further exacerbating public frustration and economic insecurity across the country, according to the report.

--IANS

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