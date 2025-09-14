'Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah' actress Rachana Mistry reveals how Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani’ left a lasting impact on her

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Rachana Mistry, who is seen playing the lead role in "Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah," has opened up about how Rani Mukerji’s powerful portrayal in the “Mardaani” films inspired her own journey of playing a strong and responsible character on television.

The actress shared that watching Rani in uniform left a lasting impression on her, making her believe in the realness and strength of such roles. When asked about how it feels to play such a strong and responsible character, Rachana Mistry said it makes her feel powerful and brings with it a deep sense of responsibility. She added that the uniform itself gives her confidence, making her feel taller and stronger the moment she wears it.

She told IANS, “It feels very good, very powerful. Along with that, there’s also a strong sense of responsibility, a feeling that nothing should go wrong. Sometimes it gets difficult – for instance, if the cap isn’t sitting right, or during action and movement scenes where we have to be careful that the uniform doesn’t get spoiled. But overall, the uniform itself gives you a unique sense of responsibility. Even though I am only five feet two inches tall, the moment I wear it, I feel six feet tall, as if everything else around me has become small. That’s the kind of power it gives.”

When quizzed about whether she had seen many such portrayals on television before, Rachana Mistry admitted that such strong roles are quite rare. “Honestly, very few. Earlier, I did play the role of an IPS officer in Dabangi. Towards the end of the show, I entered as an IPS officer. But apart from that, such roles are not common on television. When Rani Mukerji did both parts of the Mardaani movies, I was really impressed. I absolutely love her in uniform – her aura, her vibe, and the way she played the role of a police officer.”

Revealing what stands out to her about Rani Mukerji’s portrayal, she stated, “The way she talks, the way she handles situations – it makes you believe that a police officer would really be like that. Her performance feels so real and inspiring.”

Meanwhile, Rachana Mistry is currently seen playing the lead role in the show "Jagriti: Ek Nayi Subah," which has recently completed 300 episodes.

--IANS

ps/