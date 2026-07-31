Raashii Khanna gushes about receiving special gift from Rajinikanth

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna, who was last seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, received a special gift from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. In the video, she explained how she received the thoughtful gift ‘Living with the Himalayan Masters’ while working with Thalaiva on the sets of her upcoming film ‘Dharman’.

The actress said that the book offered her a reflection into her inner self and the reason why there is a stark disconnection between people.

She said, “Living with the Himalayan Masters found me in a very special way. I was on the sets of Dharman, shooting with Rajinikanth sir. During one of our conversations, we ended up talking about spirituality. He asked me if I had read this book; I hadn’t. Two days later, he brought a copy and gifted it to me. I have been reading it diligently over the last couple of weeks because he also mentioned that he would test me on it. Anyway, I love it already, and every now and then, I come across a page that makes me stop”.

Revealing her key takeaway from her latest read, she said, “What I took away from this is why so many of us feel disconnected. Not because we have lost ourselves overnight but because we have spent years becoming someone else. And maybe that’s why silence can feel so loud. Because without distractions, you are finally left with yourself”.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Raashi Khanna-starrer ‘Dharman’ has been grabbing headlines ever since it was announced. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film is one of the most anticipated releases in Tamil production.

--IANS

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