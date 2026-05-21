May 21, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

R. Madhavan stands firm, greets a sea of people in ‘G.D.N.’ poster

R. Madhavan stands firm, greets a sea of people in ‘G.D.N.’ poster

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who received a lot of positive response to his work in the blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, unveiled the new poster of his upcoming biopic ‘G.D.N.’ on Thursday. The poster shows his character greeting a sea of people as he stands with humility.

The poster offers a compelling glimpse into the atmosphere and scale of the film, with R. Madhavan appearing amid a crowd, embodying the intensity and stature of a man whose contributions left a lasting mark on India’s industrial and technological landscape. The tagline reads, “Feared by the British… Forgotten by his countrymen”. The visual hints at the emotional and historical depth the film is set to explore.

The film is based on the life of visionary inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, widely celebrated as the “Edison of India”, the film aims to bring the extraordinary journey and legacy of one of India’s greatest innovators to the big screen.

The poster opens the doors to the larger world of G.D. Naidu, one rooted in innovation, ambition, revolution and the journey of a pioneer whose legacy deserves renewed attention. The film aims to revisit the life of a man who was far ahead of his time and whose story remains largely untold on the cinematic canvas. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Tricolour Films, the project is mounted as a multilingual release across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film is set to release in cinemas on July 17, 2026.

--IANS

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