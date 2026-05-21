'Symbol of Indian culture, hospitality & tradition': Gujarat farmers feel pride as PM Modi gifts Kesar mangoes to UAE President

Valsad (Gujarat), May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of gifting Gujarat's famous Kesar mangoes to the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to the West Asian country has sparked excitement and pride among farmers in Gujarat, especially in Valsad district.

During his diplomatic five-nation tour, PM Modi held a special meeting with the UAE President, where he presented the traditional Indian fruit as a symbol of India's rich agricultural heritage and cultural ties.

The move has generated optimism among mango growers, who believe the international spotlight on Kesar mangoes will help boost exports and create a stronger global identity for the fruit.

India is known worldwide for its diverse varieties of mangoes, celebrated for their taste, colour and quality. Among them, Kesar mangoes are particularly famous for their sweetness, rich aroma and long shelf life.

Valsad district is already recognised for the export of Hapus (Alphonso) mangoes, but farmers now hope that Kesar mangoes will also gain wider recognition in international markets following the Prime Minister's diplomatic gesture.

Farmers said international media coverage of the event has further increased hopes of greater demand for Gujarat's agricultural and horticultural products abroad.

Prime Minister Modi has often showcased India’s traditional products, GI-tagged goods and local agricultural heritage during foreign visits.

The latest gesture is being seen as part of the Indian government's push towards "Vocal for Local", "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and the global branding of Indian farm produce.

Farmers in the region described Kesar mangoes as more than just a fruit, calling them a "symbol of Indian culture, hospitality and tradition".

Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, a farmer from Valsad, said the Prime Minister's gesture was a matter of pride for local growers.

"Kesar and Hapus mangoes are famous here. During the UAE visit, PM Modi gifted Kesar mangoes to the UAE President, and it is a proud moment for us. Kesar mangoes will become more famous now as world media has covered this event," he added.

Another orchard owner, Ramesh Patel, said the mango variety is known for its sweetness and unique taste.

"This Kesar variety is very sweet and tasty in nature. We hope its exports will increase further now. Hapus mangoes are already famous here, but now Kesar mangoes will also gain recognition," he added.

--IANS

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