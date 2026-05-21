May 21, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

‘One of the best feelings I’ve ever had’: Arteta on Arsenal’s Premier League triumph

‘One of the best feelings I’ve ever had’, says Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s Premier League triumph. Photo credit: Arsenal FC/X

London, May 21 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the club’s Premier League triumph as one of the best feelings of his life after the Gunners secured their first league title in 22 years. Arsenal were officially confirmed champions after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth, leaving City four points behind the North London side with only one game remaining in the season.

The title win ended Arsenal’s long wait for a league crown since the famous 2003/04 “Invincibles” campaign and came after three straight runner-up finishes under Arteta, including the 2023/24 season when City edged them by just two points.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s final league game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Arteta revealed he could not bring himself to watch City’s match live.

“You probably don't realise it. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had. I was supposed to be here, at the training ground, watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted - but I couldn't,” Arteta said.

“I think 20 minutes before the game, I had to leave. I couldn't bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately it was their moment to watch it together and be themselves,” he added.

The Spaniard said he instead spent the evening at home with his family and only realised Arsenal had become champions when his son ran out to tell him.

“I went home, I went outside to the garden and had a BBQ, and I didn't watch any of it. I was just hearing some noises in the living room, and suddenly the magic happened,” he said. “My eldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, gave me a hug, and said: ‘We are Champions, daddy!’ It was beautiful.”

Arteta also thanked Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola for his side’s result against City.

“He nearly took the Premier League away from us, and then he helped us win it,” Arteta said while praising Iraola for the “incredible job” he has done at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, with this win, Mikel Arteta became the first former Premier League player to win the trophy as a manager. He took charge of the Gunners in December 2019, having played for the club between 2011 and 2016.

Arsenal have now won four Premier League titles, putting them two clear of Liverpool and only one behind Chelsea.

--IANS

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