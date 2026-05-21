FIFA WC 2026: Neuer reverses retirement decision as Germany names provisional squad

Berlin, May 21 (IANS) Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of his international football retirement as Germany announced their provisional 26-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played in Mexico, America, and Canada from June 11.

The 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who had stepped away from international football following UEFA Euro 2024, is set to lead Germany’s challenge as the country’s first-choice goalkeeper. The tournament will mark Neuer’s fifth FIFA World Cup appearance and adds another chapter to one of the most decorated international careers in modern football.

Neuer was a key figure in Germany’s 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph in Brazil, where the team defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final to secure their fourth world title. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, Neuer has been instrumental in redefining the modern “sweeper-keeper” role during his international and club career.

Nagelsmann, who is two years younger than Neuer, has opted for a balanced squad featuring experienced stars alongside emerging talents who have impressed in recent months. Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will captain the side, while attacking talents Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are expected to play crucial roles in Germany’s campaign.

The squad also includes Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, and Nico Schlotterbeck, while Bayern’s young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will travel as an additional backup option if required.

Among the notable omissions from the provisional list are Karim Adeyemi, Robert Andrich, and Niclas Fullkrug.

Germany, four-time FIFA World Cup winners, remain one of the tournament’s most successful nations, having lifted the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014. They also finished runners-up on four occasions and reached the semifinals in 2006 and 2010 before enduring group-stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Germany will begin their Group E campaign against Curaçao in Houston on June 14 before facing Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto on June 20 and Ecuador in New York, New Jersey, on June 25.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nübel

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz, Nadiem Amiri, Pascal Groß

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Lennart Karl, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade, Maximilian Beier, Leroy Sane

--IANS

sds/bsk/