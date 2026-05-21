Japan rejects China and Russia's 'remilitarisation' claims, terms it 'unfounded'

Tokyo, May 21 (IANS) A senior Japanese official has rejected the criticism of China and Russia over their claims of Japan's "remilitarisation" on Thursday, terming it "entirely unfounded," local media reported.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said that Tokyo wants China and Russia to "change their behaviour" over issues like Beijing's military activities, which he called a "cause for serious concern for the international community", and Moscow's military action against Ukraine, Japan's leading Kyodo News Agency reported.

Ozaki said, "Japan has consistently upheld the values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law since the end of World War II and contributed to the prosperity not only of Asia but also of the world," adding that Japan's "exclusively defence-oriented" policy remains unchanged.

Japanese official's remarks come after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin slammed Japan for its "current course toward accelerated remilitarisation", which they said poses "a serious threat" to regional peace and stability, according to the joint statement released after their meeting.

They also voiced concerns about "extreme provocations" by Japan's "right-wing forces", including pushing for introducing changes to the country's three nuclear principles that prohibit Japan from having, producing or allowing the introduction of nuclear weapons.

Ties between China and Japan have been strained after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in parliament in November 2025 that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a response by Japan's Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and insists on its reunification with the mainland by force if necessary.

Earlier in February, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hit back at China's criticism of Tokyo trying to reinforce its defence capabilities.

When asked about the Japanese government's push to scrap the limitation on defence equipment transfers for five non-combat purposes, he said, "China appears to have been waging a propaganda campaign against us, as if Japan is becoming militaristic," Kyodo News reported.

The five non-combat purposes are rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

While speaking to reporters, Koizumi stated that the government's decision was largely driven by the rising security threat posed by China, citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Koizumi said China's arms exports from 2015 to 2024 were worth about USD 17 billion, "making it the fourth-largest arms exporter in the world, while Japan isn't even in the top 50."

"In the current security situation, it is essential for us to develop our own defence capabilities without counting on a particular country (for parts procurement)," he said.

--IANS

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