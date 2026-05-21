Govindobhog rice features in PM Modi's gifts to FAO chief, paddy farmers hopeful of sales boost

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Director-General (DG) Qu Dongyu in Italy, presented India's finest grains along with millet bars, highlighting the country's rich agricultural diversity and traditional food heritage.

This included curated samples of indigenous rice varieties from across the country, which include Red Rice from Kerala, Basmati rice from Gangetic plains, and Gobindobhog rice from West Bengal's Bardhaman.

The presentation of rice grains as gift to the FAO Chief has raised hopes of paddy farmers, who now anticipate a surge in the demand of those varieties and also subsequent in farmers' income.

Bardhaman, considered the "Granary of Bengal" is ecstatic over the development, with many paddy growers in the region seeing it as a possible "gamechanger moment" as they anticipate unprecedented surge in its demand following personal endorsement by the Prime Minister.

They say that the Govindobhog rice has made its way to foreign shores and with Prime Minister Modi personally gifting it to the FAO DG, this will have positive and promising ramification on the rice produce.

Abdul Malek, the Bengal Rice Mill Association President, remarked, "This is a matter of immense pride for both the farmers and us."

He noted that the aromatic Govindobhog rice is predominantly cultivated in East Bardhaman -- specifically in the Raina-1, Raina-2, and Khandaghosh blocks.

He expressed confidence that this development would boost farmers' interest in cultivating this paddy variety, leading to increased exports of the rice abroad and, consequently, greater profitability for the farming community.

Notably, Govindobhog rice is primarily cultivated in East Bardhaman, Hooghly, Nadia, and Birbhum.

The small-grained, aromatic rice is immensely popular in culinary preparations -- particularly in Payesh (rice pudding), Khichuri, and the Bhog (sacred food offering) prepared during religious festivals.

The Govindobhog rice was awarded geographical indication (GI) tag in 2017.

--IANS

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