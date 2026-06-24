R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, has dedicated his Padma Shri to the “magic of cinema”.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself receiving the Padma Shri from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude, and spoke about the responsibility that the fourth-highest civilian award brings.

He wrote, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years, this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me”.

He further mentioned, “Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty, to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can”.

“I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind”, he added.

--IANS

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