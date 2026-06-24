June 24, 2026 3:53 AM हिंदी

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, has dedicated his Padma Shri to the “magic of cinema”.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself receiving the Padma Shri from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his gratitude, and spoke about the responsibility that the fourth-highest civilian award brings.

He wrote, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years, this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me”.

He further mentioned, “Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty, to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can”.

“I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani sparks row over bizarre 'waging Jihad' remark

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

R. Madhavan dedicates his Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’

Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo after helping Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo

Too old? Too slow? Cristiano Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’ as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Too old? Too slow? Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’

Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener of the FIH Pro League on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIH

Men's FIH Pro League: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener (Ld)

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri on Tuesday.

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions of the FIFA World Cup with a goal against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witness the exchange of MoUs between India and Qatar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences on Ras Laffan accident

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative