‘Quite poor’ to let VAR controversy overshadow City’s derby display, says Maresca

Manchester, Sep 16 (IANS) Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca urged the focus to remain on his side’s battling performance in their 1-0 win over Manchester United, saying the debate around Erling Haaland’s goal had taken attention away from what he described as an 'unbelievable' display.

City came away from Old Trafford with all three points on Sunday despite being reduced to 10 players for most of the second half. Haaland struck in the 60th minute to settle the Manchester derby and extend City’s Premier League winning run to four matches.

The goal, however, became the main talking point after the match. Haaland was initially flagged offside, but the decision was overturned following a VAR check.

It was later established that the review had failed to take into account an offside position involving Enzo Fernandez, who was in a central area and was considered to have interfered with the play.

Maresca acknowledged that the officials had made an error but felt the incident should not dominate the discussion surrounding City’s victory.

“Talking about one episode or one moment after that game when we played for 70-75 minutes with 10 players, I think it’s quite poor. I think the performance was unbelievable, and I’m pleased with the performance,” Maresca told reporters ahead of City’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against Norwich City.

The Italian also pointed to an earlier incident involving Manchester United from his time as Guardiola’s assistant. City lost 2-1 to United in January 2023 after a goal was allowed despite controversy over the decision.

“Three years ago when I was here, it happened the exact same against United. The goal was not a regular goal, and no one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that,” he said.

Maresca said there was little more to add after the latest incident had been acknowledged as an officiating mistake.

“There is knowledge that there was a mistake, and that’s all. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you. It’s football,” he said.

The city will now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup as they look to build on their derby victory.

--IANS

sds/vi