Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that quality must become the core focus of India’s manufacturing and export ecosystem if the country wants to achieve its long-term economic goals.

Addressing the first National Quality Conclave virtually, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in partnership with the Quality Council of India (QCI), Goyal stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “zero defect, zero effect” should guide India’s growth journey during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“India cannot grow by remaining only a consumer nation. The country must establish itself as a global producer of high-quality goods and services, and that Brand India should stand for reliability, trust and excellence,” he added.

“India’s ambitious target of reaching $2 trillion in exports -- including $1 trillion each in merchandise and services over the next six to seven years -- can only be achieved if Indian products meet the highest global standards,” the minister said.

“India has signed nine free trade agreements in the past three to three-and-a-half years with 38 developed countries, covering nearly two-thirds of global GDP and trade,” Goyal highlighted.

“These agreements open new opportunities in sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear and pharmaceuticals, but Indian companies must consistently deliver top-quality products to fully benefit from these markets,” he explained.

He noted that India’s share in global trade is still modest, even in labour-intensive sectors where the country has strong potential.

He urged industry players to take advantage of improved market access and ensure that the quality of goods sold in India matches the quality of exports.

Recalling a time when consumers sought “export quality” products, he said the country must end the dual-quality system and adopt uniform standards for domestic and international markets.

