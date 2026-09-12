BB 20: Qazi Touqeer reveals Arijit Singh can play sitar for 7 hours straight, talks about singer's obsession with music

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer opened up about his longstanding friendship with star singer Arijit Singh.

While chatting with his fellow housemates in an episode of BB 20, Qazi showered praise on the playback singer for his passion, fighting spirit and down-to-earth nature.

Qazi, who shares a friendship with Arijit dating back to their days on the 2005 singing reality show Fame Gurukul, spoke about the singer with immense affection and admiration.

“Bro, I'm telling you. That guy is my life,” Qazi said while talking about Arijit.

Qazi also spoke about Arijit's passion for music and recalled how the singer could remain completely absorbed in his musical world for hours.

“That guy is my life. Uska fighting spirit crazy hai. Woh 8 ghante tak nahi thakta.” “Sitar leke baithta hai.” (He sits down with his sitar.) “Shuru jab kiya usne toh time ka kuch pata nahi chal raha hai. Saat ghanta, chhe ghanta, constant. Usi cheez mein khoya hua hai.”

(His fighting spirit is crazy. He doesn’t get tired even after eight hours. Once he starts, he loses track of time. Seven hours, six hours, constantly. He is completely lost in it)

Qazi went on to praise Arijit's love for the process of creating music, saying that for his friend, the joy lies in the process and the music itself.

“Mereko kapdon ka shauk hai, mereko aisa hai. Uske liye maza kya hai? Process. Uska sangeet.” (I have a fascination for clothes and such things. But for him, what matters is the process. His music.)

When asked about his favourite Arijit Singh song, Qazi became emotional and chose “Tum Hi Ho” from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. He dedicated the song to his friend, saying he shared a very close bond with him and respected him so much that “alfaz kam padh jaaye”. (Out of words)

Qazi then added, “I love you, Arijit bhai. We love Arijit. Arijit bhai, I love you so much. The whole country loves him, bhai. Kuch bolne ki baat hi nahi hai.”

For the uninitiated, Qazi and Arijit's friendship goes back more than two decades. The two met as young contestants on Fame Gurukul in 2005 and have remained close despite their careers taking very different paths.

Their friendship received another public endorsement after Qazi entered Bigg Boss 20. Arijit took to X and revealed that Qazi had given him a reason to watch the reality show for the first time.

“I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar,” Arijit wrote.

–IANS

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