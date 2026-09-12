‘Back to my era’: PT Usha revisits her iconic track days amid viral 80s trend

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Four decades after she became one of the defining faces of Indian athletics, legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on social media, sharing photographs from her track days as she joined the ongoing fascination with all things 1980s.

“Heard the 80s are trending again, so I thought I’d take you back to my era,” Usha captioned the post, accompanying it with photographs from the period that established her as one of India’s most celebrated athletes.

These photographs provide a glimpse of the time when Usha, famously known as the ‘Payyoli Express’, was setting new records on the track. She participated in three Olympic Games: Moscow in 1980, Los Angeles in 1984, and Seoul in 1988, and made history as the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic athletics final. In the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, she narrowly missed winning a medal in the 400m hurdles, finishing fourth.

Her accomplishments went far beyond the Olympics. Usha secured India's first athletics medal at the 1982 Asian Games and then shined at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, claiming four gold medals.

Usha’s journey didn't conclude after she left competitive athletics. She transitioned into sports administration, dedicating herself to fostering the next wave of Indian athletes. Additionally, she has been involved with the Usha School of Athletics, an institution committed to developing young track-and-field talent in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Her public profile grew in 2022 when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In December, she was elected unopposed as president of IOA, making her the first woman to lead the nation's top Olympic organisation.

Usha remains in the IOA’s leadership position as the organisation gears up for a significant governance transition ahead of the upcoming elections later this year. Her current duties go well beyond the athletics track, covering the management and representation of Indian sports at major international events.

The 80s trend has gained renewed popularity on social media recently, with users exploring the decade through vintage photos, fashion, music, and pop culture icons. Instead of just reminiscing, this trend repurposes old photographs to help younger users, who mostly know the era through archives and nostalgia, reconnect with that period.

For Usha, however, the 1980s are not merely a retro aesthetic. They represent the years in which she established herself as a trailblazer, a legacy she has carried from the track into Indian sports administration.

--IANS

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