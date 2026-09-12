Jamie Lee Curtis remembers late friend 25 years after cancer death

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has remembered her late friend Katie Westbrook, who died of cancer 25 years ago, and highlighted the lack of progress in finding effective treatments for childhood cancer.

Curtis took to Instagram, where she said she wears Westbrook’s wig whenever she speaks about children’s health, as a tribute to her friend’s resilience, humour and grace during her battle with the disease.

She wrote on Instagram: “My friend Katie Westbrook died 25 years ago. Her mother's beautiful essay questioning the lack of progress and a treatment for the horrific cancer that took her life is in my bio.”

“I wear her wig whenever I talk about children's health as a way of reminding people of her resilient spirit, humor, and grace during the fight of her life.#neverforget,” Lee Curtis added.

Jamie Lee Curtis is known for her performances in the horror and slasher genres, alongside multiple comedies, she is regarded as a "scream queen".

Curtis has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globes, and two Actor Awards, as well as a nomination for a Grammy Award.

Curtis made her screen debut in a 1977 episode of the television drama Quincy, M.E.. Her film debut came with Halloween and established her as a prominent scream queen.

Her subsequent horror roles have included The Fog, Prom Night, and Terror Train, as well as six sequels from the Halloween franchise, concluding with Halloween Ends. She also gained brief recognition as a sex symbol following her role as a fitness instructor in Perfect and won her first Golden Globe for the sitcom Anything but Love.

Curtis' most successful roles outside of the horror genre have been in the comedies Trading Places, True Lies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once; these respectively earned her BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award wins. Her other film credits include A Fish Called Wanda, Blue Steel, My Girl, The Tailor of Panama, Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, Knives Out, The Last Showgirl, and Freakier Friday.

Curtis earned her first Emmy nomination for the television film Nicholas' Gift, and later won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the FX series The Bear. She also acted in the satirical slasher series Scream Queens.

--IANS

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