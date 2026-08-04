August 04, 2026 8:24 PM हिंदी

Qatar says US-Iran mediation efforts ongoing, draft agreement under discussion

Qatar says US-Iran mediation efforts ongoing, draft agreement under discussion (File Image)

Doha, Aug 4 (IANS) Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that mediation efforts between the United States and Iran remain underway, with draft language for a possible agreement continuing to be exchanged between the two sides as regional mediators work to prevent further escalation.

"We can confirm that the efforts are still ongoing with all the parties," said Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a weekly press briefing, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"We are looking towards diplomatic resolution as we are speaking right now," Al Ansari said, noting that the talks had reached "very progressive stages."

The official said Qatar and Oman were coordinating closely to facilitate indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Al Ansari said Qatar's immediate priority was "avoiding escalation, reopening the strait and reopening the door for diplomacy between the parties."

"What we do not want to see right now is a major escalation in our region," he added, stressing that mediators were working toward a short-term diplomatic solution that would help restart negotiations.

Al Ansari noted there were no direct talks scheduled between the United States and Iran but expressed hope that mediation efforts would soon lead to the resumption of negotiations.

"Right now we don't have anything on the books when it comes to direct talks," he said. "But we are hopeful that if we can get a resumption of the talks anytime soon, we'd be able to push forward towards a major deal."

On the possibility of reaching an agreement, Al Ansari said no timeline could be set.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran are "going on right now," adding that "this is a last chance."

"We're talking, and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also," Trump told reporters at the White House Oval Office after signing an executive order on military spouses.

–IANS

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