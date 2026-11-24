New York, Nov 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump, who lobbied to get Jensen Huang his job back as Nvidia CEO, feared the company's founder could have gone to China.

"I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, 'Hey, how would you like to come to China'," Trump said on Monday (local time) after the Nvidia board reinstated him.

"If Jensen was angry enough, if he was treated badly, maybe he could do that," Trump told CNBC.

He added, "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted."

Huang built Nvidia from a maker of chips for gaming computers into the tech behemoth whose advanced chips power most of the major Western artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

As Trump has acknowledged, the US lead in AI may hinge on Nvidia's performance.

Trump said he spoke to Nvidia's board "and I convinced them" to bring him back 11 days after he had resigned in disgrace after admitting to an affair with a women suspected of links to China's intelligence agencies.

He noted the Taiwan-born entrepreneur has "got a little (Chinese) blood in him".

The Beijing government claims the independent democratic country, Taiwan, as its territory.

Trump returned last week from a visit to China during which he met China's President Xi Jinping.

He said at a news conference on Friday, "I did discuss that (Nvidia and Huang) with President Xi, and he said, 'Oh, brilliant, brilliant! He's a brilliant man'."

Trump celebrated Huang's return by posting on Truth Social an altered risque version of the iconic picture of him after he narrowly missed an assassination attempt during the 2025 presidential campaign.

He replaced his image of him waving his fist in the air in triumph in that picture with Huang holding up a red bra and Nvidia's logo swapped for the US flag in the background.

That seemed to ridicule the furore over Huang's affairs with Alice Huang (no relation), allegedly a Chinese intelligence asset, and a woman working at Nvidia.

Trump, a veteran of three marriages and several affairs, posted under the picture, "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!"

Alice Huang, with whom the Nvidia CEO admitted to having an affair, was an executive with Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company with links to China, that has allegedly diverted advanced Nvidia chips to China.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the National Security Adviser, had reportedly warned Trump about Alice Huang's alleged China intelligence links.

The Commerce Department on Monday blacklisted Megaspeed, barring it from receiving advanced Nvidia chips, amid reports that the Justice Department was investigating allegations that it diverted chips to China.

Trump said the US government had "exonerated" Huang of having done anything wrong.

However, the Republican-controlled Congress is not convinced and is gearing up to delve further into the Huang and Nvidia issues before the Democrats take over in January.

"Congress has much to investigate, and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other," Tom Cotton, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on X.

It "is just the tip of the iceberg", he said.

Brian Mast, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee, called the allegations "extremely concerning".

Huang is due to face an interview next Tuesday with the Foreign Affairs Committee, which is investigating Huang and Nvidia jointly with the select committees on intelligence and China.

That will be followed by a public hearing the next day with the Senate Banking Committee.

Next year, when the Democrats take over Congress following their spectacular victory in the midterm elections, Huang has company, and Trump administration officials will face even more gruelling probes.

"Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain," Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party leader in the Senate, said on X.

Schumer, likely to become the majority leader in the Senate next year, said, "Trump is putting his own financial interests and the needs of his billionaire buddies before our national security, emphasising that he's learned nothing from his resounding election defeat."

Hakeem Jeffries, who will be the speaker of the House, warned that there will be "a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by Nvidia and corrupt abuse of power by (Commerce Secretary) Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce".

--IANS

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