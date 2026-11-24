Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 24 (IANS) Four students were killed, while more than 20 people sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into a school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the accident took place near the 209-kilometre mark of the expressway, under the jurisdiction of the Thathia police station.

Around 23 students and a schoolteacher were injured in the collision, which triggered panic among the children travelling in the bus, police said.

Officials said the bus was carrying schoolchildren from Agra to Kaushambi for a picnic.

The group was returning on Tuesday when the bus, which had stopped on the expressway, was hit from behind by a speeding truck. The impact of the collision was severe, killing four and leaving several children injured and creating panic among those on board, officials said.

At the time of the accident, approximately 50 students and six teachers were travelling in the bus. Following the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collision.

Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, and the injured children were shifted by ambulances to the Medical College in Tirwa for treatment. They are currently undergoing medical care at the facility.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar also reached the Medical College after being informed about the accident.

The two officials met the injured children and took stock of their condition.

They also directed the medical staff to ensure that all injured students receive the best possible treatment and that adequate medical arrangements are made for their care.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

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