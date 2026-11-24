Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered late veteran actor Dharmendra on his first death anniversary on November 24, with an emotional video montage.

The montage featured pictures and videos of the legendary star. Sharing the tribute on his social media account, Jackie wrote: “Fondly remembering Dharam ji on his death anniversary Always in our hearts”

The montage includes a picture of the actor in his younger days, followed by a black-and-white picture of him alongside a young Jackie Shroff, and more recent moments of Dharmendra with Jackie.

Dharmendra, fondly known as ‘Dharam ji’ and the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Born on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, he made his acting debut with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’ in 1960.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films and became one of Hindi cinema’s most good-looking and beloved stars.

His filmography included a wide range of genres, from action and romance to comedy and drama. Films such as ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ and ‘Dharam Veer’ established his position among the leading stars of his generation. His portrayal of Veeru in ‘Sholay’ remains one of his most iconic performances. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and the couple had four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. He later married actress Hema Malini in 1980, and they have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The actor remained active on screen well into his later years, appearing in films including ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. His final release, ‘Ikkis’, came after his death.

–IANS

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