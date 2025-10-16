October 16, 2025 12:54 AM हिंदी

PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign alive

Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign in Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: PVL

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) Chennai Blitz bounced back to beat the Ahmedabad Defenders 15-10, 10-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13 in Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Jerome Vinith was named the Player of the Match.

The thrilling contest saw the momentum shifting with each point till the last minute, until Chennai managed to hold on to script a win to climb to 6th position with 6 points in 5 games.

Chennai started strong with captain Jerome leading the attacks. With a venomous super serve, he tested Ahmedabad's defence. Muthusamy Appavu started targeting Nandhagopal to push Ahmedabad's counter-attack. A misfired shot from Battur Batsuuri earned the Defenders a critical super point.

Akhin began making an impact for Ahmedabad in the defence. Batsuuri's cross-body spikes struck the mark, putting pressure back on the Blitz. Angamuthu's presence on court turned the momentum towards Ahmedabad.

Tarun Gowda's super serve helped Chennai regain their confidence. Azizbek Kuchkorov, playing his first game, made tremendous blocks to stop Ahmedabad's attacks. Luiz Felipe Perotto joined the attack for the Blitz, and once again, the game flipped.

Service pressure from Nandha troubled the Blitz, and with a super serve, the Ahmedabad attacker ensured his side remained in the game. Despite solid passing from setter Sameer and good defence from Suraj Chaudhary, Nandha kept the pressure up to push the game to the fifth set.

Azizbek's tremendous blocking in the final set helped the Blitz stop the Ahmedabad attackers. Akhin stopped Jerome's attack, adding a new twist to the tale. Perotto and Muthsamy combined to block Perotto to earn themselves a crucial super point. But Jerome's clutch play caught the Defenders off guard, and Chennai scripted an unforgettable victory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Meteors defeated the Kochi Blue Spikers in a five-set thriller, winning the match 15-7, 7-15, 13-15, 15-8, 15-11 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Karthik was named the Player of the Match.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

Fans call Tejasswi Prakash's post for BF Karan Kundrra a savage response to Anusha Dandekar's cheating allegations

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

India recommended to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games; Ahmedabad proposed as host city

smriti irani, shagun sharma, kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi, sakshi tanwar

Smriti Irani shares a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar, calls her “home”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a “fine human being”

Sunny Deol remembers late Pankaj Dheer, calls him a 'fine human being'

mirzapur, pankaj tripathi, ali fazal

Pankaj Tripathi shoots in Varanasi for Mirzapur amidst excited fans

Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign in Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Chennai Blitz beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to keep their campaign alive

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Durgapur gangrape: Bengal Guv sends report to President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

Report of Sandalwood Development Committee launched

This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana after rain prevents Pakistan from winning their match in ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo, Photo credit: ICC

Women's World Cup: This was the day we could have beaten England, says Fatima Sana

Baksa violence: Gaurav Gogoi blames Assam Police and Home Department

Baksa violence: Gaurav Gogoi blames Assam Police and Home Department