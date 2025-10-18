October 18, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

PVL 2025: Ahmedabad Defenders hand Mumbai Meteors their first defeat of the season

Ahmedabad Defenders hand Mumbai Meteors their first defeat of the season in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Photo credit: PVL 2025

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders stunned the unbeaten Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, winning the match 12-15, 15-7, 15-12, 21-20.

Nandhagopal was named the Player of the Match. With this win, Ahmedabad Defenders climbed to the second position in the table with 12 points in 6 games, while the Meteors slipped to the third position.

Nandha started strongly for Ahmedabad while Muthusamy Appavu set up attacks from the middle to utilise Abhinav's strengths. The Meteors targeted small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes managed to get a super serve. Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice, but service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept the game levelled. A risky super serve paid dividends for the Meteors and got them a set ahead.

Battur Batsuuri started the counterattack for Ahmedabad. Angamuthu started finding his rhythm and tested Mumbai's defence. Nandha's super spike earned Ahmedabad a super point, bringing the game to level pegging.

Constant attacks from Batsuuri and Angamuthu allowed the Defenders to take hold of the game. Trailing behind, Mumbai brought the veteran blocker Karthik, whose super serve immediately put the pressure back on Ahmedabad. Nikhil's left-handed spike also added attacking flair to Mumbai.

A tremendous service from Nandha brought Ahmedabad back in the lead in the thrilling fourth set. The game ended with Angamuthu blocking Loftesnes, and Ahmedabad registered a memorable win to get all three points.

Earlier on Friday, Chennai Blitz defeated last year's runners-up Delhi Toofans 15-10, 15-10, 15-10 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday. Sameer Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match. With the win, the Chennai Blitz made their way into the top four with 9 points in 6 games.

