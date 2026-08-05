Disrupting Assembly session grave injustice to youth, farmers, women, poor: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Assembly proceedings have exposed the "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" face of the Opposition, which is against Dalits, Backward Classes, youth, farmers, women, and the poor.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yogi said, “The undemocratic and unconstitutional face of the Opposition has once again been seen during the Assembly session. Putting the Assembly session into chaos is a grave injustice to the youth, farmers, women, and the poor of the state.”

CM Yogi further said that this is the character of the SP.

He said, “This is the character of the Samajwadi Party; they insult this section, which, despite receiving a limited honorarium, is working with full commitment for the state’s development and serving 25 crore people. Earlier too, they had played with the future of Shiksha Mitras.”

“In the Monsoon Session, new schemes for the youth, farmers, women, and the poor were to be launched. For the employment and skill development of the youth, new schemes for farmers could be announced, new programmes for the welfare of the poor could be advanced, and additional efforts for the dignity and self-reliance of women could also move forward," he said.

CM Yogi said they had come with a supplementary budget. "For that, we had come with a supplementary budget of more than Rs 59,000 crore, for which arrangements for funds were also made under these heads, so that new schemes could be announced through discussions in the Assembly. We had come with those programmes, but due to the negative attitude of the Samajwadi Party, it did not allow any discussion in the House on issues concerning youth and farmers, on the issue of women’s self-reliance, and on welfare schemes to be created for the poor. This conduct is also unconstitutional, anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-woman, and anti-poor,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly being adjourned indefinitely, Samajwadi Party MLA Dr Sangram Yadav said, “The government has run away. It has no answers because of the grave sin the Bharatiya Janata Party has committed by allegedly stealing donations from Lord Shri Ram’s temple. They are not in a position to face the people. Our respected members of the Opposition wanted the government’s response on the issue, but it had no answer. That is why the government hid its face and ran away. The House was scheduled for three days, yet even during those three days, the government had no answers to the Opposition’s questions.”

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh said, “It appears that the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition have never really had faith in the constitutional system or in democratic values. The kind of conduct they have displayed is absolutely unacceptable in a democracy. Many important issues needed to be discussed and debated, but the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition continuously disrupted the proceedings on both days, preventing the House from functioning.”

--IANS

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