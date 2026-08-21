Amitabh Bachchan says he is working relentlessly to 'learn & grow more'

Mumbai, August 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse into his relentless work routine, and also reflected on the ‘time, knowledge and the importance of willpower’ in his latest blog post.

The veteran actor, who continues to remain professionally active despite his decades-long career in the Hindi film industry, said that his schedule is currently tightly mapped out, that has left him with little time for rest and other aspects of daily life.

“Work is relentless .. time is mapped out in 24 .. rest, food etc., is by passed,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

The actor also acknowledged that his blog has remained a constant in his life, while apologising to his readers for keeping his recent posts minimalist.

“This Ef Blog remains a mainstay .. regret the minimalist texts, but the heart in NOT minimalistic,” he added.

He added, “As time passes you discover how little you know .. and the desire to know increases,” he wrote.

The 83-year-old went on to describe his approach towards his professional commitments, further saying that he remains at work with the intention of learning more, pushing himself further, gathering knowledge and assimilating it.

“I am at work to learn more .. to push to, to gather, to assimilate .. and put to good use,” Bachchan wrote.

The actor ended his reflective note with a simple “Love”.

Amitabh Bachchan has maintained a close connection with his fans through his personal blog over the years. He frequently uses the platform to share his thoughts on work, life, family, cinema and his interactions with admirers.

The actor, while on Kaun Banega Crorepati, has been seen talking about a lot many experiences of his life.

He was seen revealing how during his initial days in the Hindi film industry he was height shamed and also asked to leave a film set because he arrived late.

–IANS

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