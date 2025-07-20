July 20, 2025 9:43 PM हिंदी

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Puri horror: Odisha DGP visits crime spot in Balanga

Bhubaneswar, July 20 (IANS) The Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania on Sunday visited the crime scene in Balanga area of Puri district where some unknown assailants reportedly set a 15-year-old girl on fire on Saturday.

DGP Khurania also visited the victim’s residence and talked to family members of the victim.

Khurania also spoke to the person who rescued the victim girl and rushed her to the nearby hospital on Saturday.

While speaking to media persons, Khurania claimed, “Police immediately reached the spot and started an investigation into the case. Today, our two specialised teams - a team of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and the forensic team of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar - have come to the spot.”

“They conducted a thorough inspection at the crime scene and collected physical evidence from the crime scene. Our investigation is on. We have some information and are collecting more. Now, the investigation is at a sensitive stage, and we will soon reveal how the whole incident unfolded,” he further added.

The local police have intensified the probe into the incident, questioning several persons, including relatives and family members of the victim, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the leaders and workers of the opposition Biju Janata Dal on Sunday staged a gherao of Balanga police station over the alleged delay in arresting the absconding accused.

A scuffle broke out between the BJD workers and the Police when the former tried to barge into the Balanga police station. Notably, the minor girl was reportedly set ablaze by unidentified assailants near a river embankment under the Balanga police station area.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, Mahmuda Bibi of Nuagopalpur village, the girl was allegedly accosted by unknown miscreants who doused her with petrol and kerosene in a brutal attempt to murder her.

Miraculously, she managed to escape and sought refuge at a nearby residence. Villagers responded swiftly, rushing the victim to the Pipili Community Health Centre before she was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her burn injuries.

The attack, which took place on July 19, has triggered urgent police action, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

