July 02, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Punjab's litchi exported to Oman for 1st time: Piyush Goyal

Punjab's litchi exported to Oman for 1st time: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that fresh litchis of Ummat Agri Allied Cooperative Society in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, were exported to Oman for the first time.

Leveraging the market opportunities provided under the India–Oman CEPA, "this initiative is an important step toward increasing farmers' income, accelerating agricultural exports, and strengthening the global recognition of Indian agricultural products,” the minister said in a post on X, lauding the efforts of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Last month, Goyal welcomed the inaugural export of Uttarakhand’s famous litchis to Italy, saying this will open new gateways for the entry of Indian agricultural products into European markets.

Taking to X, the Union Minister wrote, “Devbhoomi’s Litchi, now Italy's favourite. With the support of APEDA, Uttarakhand's famous Dehradun litchi has been exported to Italy for the first time.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian agricultural products are gaining global recognition, and farmers are getting new opportunities for better income,” he added.

The shipment highlights Uttarakhand's horticulture potential, strengthen India's position in international fresh-fruit markets, and promote premium produce from the Himalayan region. Dehradun litchi is widely recognised for its distinctive sweetness, attractive red colour, delicate aroma and superior pulp quality. The region is known for its renowned varieties such as Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana.

Earlier, Assam's famed Tezpur litchi, celebrated for its distinctive sweetness, aroma and juicy pulp, took a significant step towards global recognition with its first export consignment being shipped to Dubai, marking a major boost for fruit growers in the northeastern state. Cultivated primarily in the Tezpur region of Sonitpur district, Tezpur litchi has long enjoyed a strong reputation in domestic markets.

The fruit received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, acknowledging its unique characteristics linked to the agro-climatic conditions of the region.

--IANS

na/

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