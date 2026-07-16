Mission 360 gains momentum as BJP targets support for landmark 'Constitutional Amendment'

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its political outreach as government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which seeks to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha while linking it with the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

The Bill could not secure the required two-thirds majority during Parliament's special session in April.

With another attempt now on the agenda, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working to strengthen its numbers and build wider political support before the legislation is tabled again.

According to sources, the BJP believes the current political environment is more favourable than it was a few months ago.

The party has held a series of high-level meetings over the past week, including one at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence attended by BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

The discussions reportedly also focused on the government's Parliamentary strategy.

Political attention is, according to sources, particularly focused on the stance of parties such as the DMK, whose 22 MPs could play a significant role despite the party's earlier opposition to Delimitation.

The Lok Sabha currently has an effective strength of 540 members, meaning any constitutional amendment requires the support of at least 360 MPs.

Political estimates suggest the NDA currently commands the backing of around 293 MPs.

Support from the 20 MPs of the NCPI (who broke away from the Trinamool Congress), 22 DMK MPs, four YSRCP MPs and one Independent could potentially raise the tally to around 340.

"The BJP is also factoring in recent political developments in Maharashtra, where six MPs are believed to have shifted from Shiv Sena-UBT to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, taking the NDA's strength to around 346. If Sharad Pawar's party, with eight MPs, backs the legislation, the alliance's tally could reach around 354, leaving it six MPs short of the required majority," sources said.

Sources are of the view that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has signalled that his party could support the proposed Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills, but "only if certain conditions are met".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut has indicated that his party may extend issue-based support to the legislation if its concerns are addressed.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has three Lok Sabha MPs. Even if all three back the government, the NDA would still fall short of the two-thirds majority by three MPs.

According to party insiders, BJP is also exploring the possibility of securing support from a few MPs who are currently with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to close the remaining gap.

Against this backdrop, Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to have held multiple political meetings with key NDA leaders.

At the same time the Centre has convened an all-party meeting on July 19 to discuss the government's legislative agenda.

Parliament's Monsoon Session begins on July 20, followed by the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on July 21, where Prime Minister Modi is expected to address alliance MPs.

--IANS

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