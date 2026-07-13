Punjab: HUMINT becomes key as Khalistan groups embrace soft propaganda

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) A big shift is taking place in Punjab where Intelligence gathering is concerned. With pro-Khalistan groups changing strategy, there would be more reliance on human Intelligence (HUMINT).

This shift comes in the wake of pro-Khalistan groups moving activity more into the rural areas of Punjab with the focus being lesser on the urban sector. Small clubs, community and religious spaces are being used in the rural areas to spread propaganda, the agencies have learnt.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the tone of this propaganda is changing. Earlier, there would be a hard push made to propagate in favour of the Khalistan movement.

Today the propaganda is milder and this has been done intentionally to evade the security agencies. Further, the gathering, too, would be smaller where such propaganda activity is being conducted, the officials also say.

Officials say that the in-your-face Khalistan agenda is no longer being pushed. This is because the issue has not gained traction owing to the violent ideology that is attached to the movement.

Many elders in Punjab who lived through those violent and terrifying times when the Khalistan movement was at its peak have advised the younger generation about its ill-effects.

Issues such as alleged human rights violations by the police during the peak of militancy in Punjab, are discussed during these gatherings.

It is hard for the law enforcement agencies to take action in such cases. If such a topic is discussed in a community or religious space and the police look to take action, then it could become a major issue.

The pro-Khalistan groups want the agencies to act against such activities, especially in religious spaces, as the backlash from the local public would be huge.

A topic such as alleged human rights violations cannot put a person behind bars. However, if it is discussed on a regular basis, it could brainwash people into believing that they have been wronged by the system.

Moreover in such cases, one cannot use technical surveillance as the events that are being conducted look legitimate in nature. Moreover, the agencies cannot explain why such events are being monitored.

This has led to the shift in strategy and hence human Intelligence is what is being relied upon. The agencies would want a normal local person to act as their eyes and ears. They would have to report what is being discussed and also the intervals at which such events are being conducted. This would help agencies keep a tab on what is going on and be prepared to take action if the issues are going out of control.

Another official said that the best human Intelligence in such cases would be the elders. They are fully aware of the reality of the Khalistan movement and the atrocities committed on common villagers by the terrorists. These are the persons who can keep a tab on pro-Khalistan activity, while also advising the younger generation against being part of such a movement, the official said.

Earlier the propaganda included books, pamphlets that detailed the history of the movement. Flags and flyers that spoke about the movement have also been used in the past. Digital and social media to spread the violent ideology, too, has been deployed. These elements have also circulated images of targeting of foreign diplomats and celebrating political assassinations.

The current soft propaganda drive includes, alleged human rights violations, focussing on grievances both big and small, using biopics and documentaries that present a one-sided narrative and the playing of protest music.

The idea is to keep using such material at very regular intervals so that this becomes the main topic of discussion among the youth.

Such a propaganda, if not stopped, could become the main narrative in society and this is what the Khalistani groups are aiming for, officials say.

This calls for a change in strategy and hence a big shift towards human Intelligence becomes crucial, an official said.

--IANS

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