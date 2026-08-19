India, Japan to hold talks on deepening defence ties, 'Make in India' initiative (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi here on Thursday to further strengthen bilateral defence relations, enhance strategic trust and cooperation, promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region, and identify new areas of collaboration, according to a Defence Ministry statement issued on Wednesday.

The two ministers will exchange views on deeper maritime security cooperation and closer defence equipment and technology collaboration under the ‘Make in India’ framework, following Japan’s revision of the 'Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology'.

The meeting provides an opportunity to build a roadmap for further advancing bilateral defence and security cooperation, the statement said.

On his maiden visit to India, Shinjiro Koizumi visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he held discussions with the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. The delegation was briefed on the roles and responsibilities and operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Upon his arrival, the visiting dignitary inspected a Guard of Honour at the Western Naval Command. He, earlier, laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at the Naval Dockyard. He also paid a visit to the indigenous ship INS Chennai.

India and Japan share a common vision of building a free, open, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two-day visit of the Japanese Defence Minister underscores the growing momentum in bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the commitment of both sides to further expand the partnership.

The visit comes weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visit to Delhi for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which both sides agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation, the statement added.

--IANS

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