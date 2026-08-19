Rajnath Singh to discuss defence cooperation, Indo-Pacific with Japanese counterpart tomorrow

New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, in New Delhi on Thursday to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations and promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Shinjiro Koizumi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for his maiden visit to India. Upon arrival, he inspected a Guard of Honour at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

The Japanese Defence Minister also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh at the Naval Dockyard. Additionally, he paid a visit to the indigenous ship INS Chennai.

Koizumi held discussions with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan. The delegation was briefed on the roles and responsibilities and operational capabilities of the Indian Navy, according to the Defence Ministry.

The Japanese Defence Minister will head to New Delhi for his meeting with Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

"The meeting is expected to further strengthen bilateral defence relations, enhance strategic trust and cooperation, promote stability & security in the Indo-Pacific region and identify new areas of collaboration," the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry further stated that the two leaders will exchange views on deeper maritime security cooperation and closer defence equipment and technology collaboration under the 'Make-in-India' framework, following Japan's revision of the Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology.

"The meeting provides an opportunity to build a roadmap for further advancing bilateral defence and security cooperation," it added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India and Japan share a common vision of building a free, open, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"The two-day visit of the Japanese Defence Minister underscores the growing momentum in bilateral defence cooperation and reflects the commitment of both sides to further expand the partnership," it added.

This comes weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited India in July for the 16th Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where both sides agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation.

During this visit, India and Japan signed over $10 billion in agreements, aimed at boosting investments in AI, defence, clean energy, and targeting 10 trillion Yen in Japanese investments over the next decade.

--IANS

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