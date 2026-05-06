Punjab DGP flags possible Pakistan link behind twin explosions

Amritsar, May 6 (IANS) After Punjab witnessed two back-to-back explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that Pakistan's ISI appears to be attempting to disturb the situation in the state ahead of Operation Sindoor's first anniversary.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Yadav said, "Today I visited Amritsar to inspect the scene of the low-intensity explosion that occurred in the army area yesterday. Following my visit to the crime scene, I met with Army authorities to discuss mutual security concerns. Subsequently, I held meetings with senior officers of the Amritsar Commissionerate and the border range to review the security situation and issue directions."

At around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, information was received about a low-intensity blast near the boundary wall of the Khasa Army Camp. This came just two hours after an explosion near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar.

He further stated that senior Punjab Police officials, including the SSP of Amritsar Rural, immediately reached the spot, while bomb disposal squads and forensic teams from the Border Security Force were also deployed.

"The area was thoroughly sanitised, and exhibits and samples were collected for scientific examination. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and the investigation is proceeding in close coordination with the army and other agencies. We are gathering input from all sources," DGP Yadav said.

Providing details of the ongoing probe, he added, "Multiple teams are at work, analysing human intelligence, technical intelligence, and forensic evidence. A systematic, scientific, and meticulous investigation is underway. While the explosion was low-intensity, the exact nature of the device and the explosion itself will be determined upon completion of the forensic examination."

He also noted that no group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident but indicated a possible Pakistan link.

"As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident, but we believe it may be part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. Punjab is fighting a proxy war against Pakistan on behalf of the country. We will proceed with the investigation in a synergistic manner to apprehend the perpetrators," he added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann condemned the incidents, calling them part of the BJP's efforts to "instigate violence" ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing the reporters, CM Mann claimed, "Investigations into these minor blasts are underway. This is part of the BJP's preparations for the elections in Punjab... In whatever state they have to fight elections, they first instigate riots, cause small-scale explosions, orchestrate some infighting, and divide people on the basis of religion and caste. This means that these are the BJP's preparations for Punjab."

"Complete peace will be maintained, law and order will be ensured, and the guilty will be given strict punishment. I want to tell the BJP that Punjab has seen many dark days. The people of Punjab will no longer tolerate such things. Punjabis are peace-loving people," he added.

--IANS

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