Punjab blasts part of ISI-backed attempt to revive Khalistani narrative: Defence expert

Jammu, May 6 (IANS) Defence expert Retd Captain Anil Gaur on Wednesday cautioned against politicising recent security incidents in Punjab, asserting that the pattern of violence and illegal activities in the state points towards continued involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in an attempt to destabilise the region and revive the Khalistani narrative.

Speaking to IANS, Retired Captain Anil Gaur said that targeting domestic political parties over such incidents is "misplaced" when there is broad awareness about the external forces allegedly orchestrating them.

"Everyone knows who is behind it and where it is coming from. Instead of blaming the ISI and other Pakistani elements involved, blaming a political party here is exactly what Pakistan wants," he said.

Referring to the recent twin blasts in Punjab and the political reactions that followed, Gaur warned that such statements only serve the adversary’s agenda. He noted that Pakistan’s media ecosystem amplifies internal political divisions in India, including past remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Operation Sindoor, to project instability.

"Politicians should refrain from such actions. The country is facing serious challenges, and instead of engaging in petty politics, there should be a focus on taking strict action," he added.

Gaur further claimed that the developments in Punjab — including blasts, past firing incidents, and drone-based smuggling of drugs — indicate a coordinated effort by the ISI to disturb peace in the state.

"Reported incidents of large consignments of drugs being sent through drones across the border suggest this is being done to revive Khalistani elements and create an impression that Punjab is a disturbed state," he said.

According to him, the broader objective is to internationalise the issue by projecting unrest in Punjab in countries such as Canada and the United States, where pro-Khalistan narratives are occasionally raised.

"It appears instructions have been given to certain groups to carry out such activities so that globally it can be projected that Punjab is unstable and demands for Khalistan are rising," he said.

He added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the matter and expressed confidence that those involved would be identified and apprehended.

On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Gaur recalled the Pahalgam incident as "shocking", alleging that civilians were targeted based on their religious identity. He termed it an ISI-backed conspiracy aimed at inciting communal violence in India and damaging its global image.

However, he said that the attempt failed as people maintained restraint.

"The government responded militarily and sent a clear message. Targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were struck with precision," he claimed, adding that India’s actions forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

Gaur asserted that such responses demonstrate a shift in India’s strategic posture, signalling that provocations would be met with firm retaliation.

--IANS

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