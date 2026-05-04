May 04, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Pulkit Samrat says real-life Delhi lingo makes ‘Fukrey’ characters relatable

Pulkit Samrat says real-life Delhi lingo makes ‘Fukrey’ characters relatable

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat feels the charm of Fukrey lies in its rooted authenticity, with its quirky, street-smart dialogues drawn straight from Delhi’s everyday lingo, which people pick and connect with.

“The lines that we use in our films are inspired by real life. Because we talk like this in Delhi, that’s why we talk like this in Fukrey. And yes, people pick it up and connect with it only because they are already using it in their daily lives,” Pulkit, who is loved for his portrayal of Huney in the “Fukrey” franchise, told IANS.

Talking about what makes characters truly resonate, the 42-year-old actor shared that the audience connects more deeply when they see their own lives reflected on screen, something that not only fuels relatability but also turns iconic characters into meme sensations or pop culture references.

“And when it comes to memes, I feel like liking a character and being in love with a character, there’s a difference between the two. When you're in love with a character, you think a lot about it, discuss it, tell people about it, and that’s how we, as actors, are spread across various hearts and souls throughout the world. But we don’t get the credit for it,” said Pulkit.

The actor added: “You’re liking that character or more than liking it, you’re falling in love with it because you’re in love with the whole story; you’re in love with Huney; you’re in love with that world. If you take Honey out of Fukrey and put it in Mirzapur, then you won’t fall in love with Huney. You won’t make a meme on Huney; Huney itself will be a meme in Mirzapur’s world.”

Fukrey was first released in 2013. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

It also stars Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadda. The film later spawned two sequels, Fukrey Returns and Fukrey 3.

--IANS

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