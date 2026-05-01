Pulkit Samrat says he’ll know he’s achieved ‘Glory’ when people stop comparing him

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) As he is all set to showcase his jabs and crosses as a boxer in the show “Glory”, actor Pulkit Samrat has shared that he feels that he’ll know he’s achieved glory when people stop comparing him to others.

In an industry driven by visibility and numbers, what does “glory” mean in his dictionary?

“When people stop comparing me with others and start comparing others with me, I think that is where I will say that I have achieved glory,” Pulkit, who gained fame by playing Hunny in the “Fukrey” franchise, told IANS.

Not just numbers and visibility, Pulkit, who made his acting debut with the series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, says it would be nice if people appreciated his work.

“I guess, doing the kind of work I am happy doing, if people appreciate it, that would be nice,” added the actor, who stepped into Bollywood in 2012 wih Bittoo Boss.

The highest-grossing release for the 42-year-old actor, who is married to actress Kriti Kharbanda, came with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho in 2014. He tasted his share of failure with Dolly Ki Doli and Sanam Re.

Talking about the series Glory, which is streaming on Netflix from May 1,is set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. The series dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

The series also stars Suvinder Vicky, Divyenndu, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

--IANS

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