IPL 2026: 'Holder adds immense value to GT's balance,' says Bangar

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised West Indies great Jason Holder for his all-round impact, calling him a great addition to the Gujarat Titans (GT) after their four-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans chased down 156 in just 15.5 overs, thanks to a blistering 43 off 18 balls from captain Shubman Gill, along with contributions from Jos Buttler (39) and Rahul Tewatia (27 not out).

Earlier, GT’s bowlers restricted RCB to 155 in 19.2 overs, with Arshad Khan picking up three wickets, while Holder and Rashid Khan claimed two wickets each to keep the opposition in check.

“An all-rounder like him, especially an overseas fast bowler, adds immense value to the balance of the side. His understanding of the game is reflected in the control he has over his lines and lengths. You saw that when a batter tried to lap him, he adjusted instantly. He’s a very smart cricketer. Having led teams before, he knows how to finish games as well. Overall, he’s a great addition to the GT side,” Bangar said on JioStar.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan praised the way the Gujarat Titans led the chase, with captain Gill taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood from the onset.

“That’s the approach you need when chasing a smaller total. As Jos Buttler mentioned, Shubman Gill spoke to the top order about putting pressure on bowlers like Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was exceptional leadership to go out and execute that plan. They got off to a strong start, and that’s where the game was won. Despite a brief middle-order collapse, most of the damage had already been done,” he said.

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans strengthened their position in the standings with 10 points in five matches. They will next face the Punjab Kings on May 3.

--IANS

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