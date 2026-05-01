DJ Khaled: Time to embrace mother nature

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) American rapper DJ Khaled is making a strong effort to lose weight, and revealed the role that "mother nature" and golfing are playing in his recent lifestyle shift.

He told people.com: "I love mother nature and I love golfing. I'm just walking and golfing. It gives me time to embrace mother nature. It doesn't feel like I'm working out in a gym and I'm just walking, and I got time to think, make the right decisions. And it makes you happy. So after you're done with that vibe, the rest of the day, the tone is set. You know what I'm saying? It's set with good energy. It's important."

Khaled shared that he walks between six and 14 miles a day, starting with 18 holes of golf without a cart every morning, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "What I do is I play 18 holes of golf with no golf cart though. So 18 holes, that's about six to seven miles where I play at. And sometimes I double it up. But I wake up at six, seven in the morning.”

“So by the time I'm done golfing and walking, walking and golfing, everybody's still hugging their pillow, putting slob over it. And it's about 10:30, 11:00 when I get done. I already put in the work. And then I go back and run the empire. You know what I'm saying? We the best."

Khaled previously shared that he feels "blessed" and he's embraced the idea of being a "living meme", too.

The DJ, who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Jay Z during his music career, told NME: "I’m special. If I walk in a room and the room is dark, I’m the light bulb."

Asked if he takes any offence to the meme idea, Khaled replied: "I’m just being great. Whether it’s my music, or a book, or my Snapchat, it’s going to be the greatest thing. I’ve been blessed to be who I am. I be myself and people embrace it."

--IANS

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