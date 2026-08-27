'Provided strength and comfort': Nepal thanks India for solidarity, aid after flash floods

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of India for their solidarity and prompt humanitarian assistance following the devastating flash floods.

At least 162 people have been confirmed dead, and hundreds are missing due to the massive flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River.

The floods caused massive displacement and extensive damage to settlements, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure. According to the officials, several people remained unaccounted for, and the full extent of the human and physical losses was still being assessed.

"At this difficult hour, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu; the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan; the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi; the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla; and the Hon'ble External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S. Jaishankar, for their messages of condolences, prayers and solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal," the Embassy's statement said.

The Embassy also thanked Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, parliamentarians, political leaders and people across India for their messages of sympathy and solidarity.

"Their expressions of sympathy, concern for the affected families and assurance of India's support have provided strength and comfort to the people of Nepal during this hour of profound grief," it said.

The Embassy also expressed its appreciation to the Government and people of India for providing prompt humanitarian assistance and coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities.

It further thanked the heads and members of diplomatic missions and international organisations based in New Delhi, media organisations, civil society, business and cultural organisations, friends of Nepal and members of the Nepali community across India for their condolences, prayers, concern and solidarity.

The Embassy said it remains in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned Indian authorities, as well as diplomatic missions, regarding foreign nationals who may have been affected by the disaster.

"As the situation continues to evolve, the Embassy requests the public and media to rely on information issued through official channels and to refrain from circulating unverified reports, personal details of affected persons or unauthorised fundraising appeals," the statement said.

The Embassy extended its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed hope for the safe and swift rescue of those still missing.

According to the statement, the Government of Nepal has mobilised the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, civil administration, health institutions and other disaster-response agencies for search, rescue and relief operations.

The operations are being carried out through all available means, including air and ground operations, the Embassy said.

It said the government's immediate priorities include saving lives, locating and rescuing missing and stranded people, including foreign nationals, providing medical treatment to the injured, ensuring food, safe drinking water and temporary shelter for affected communities, restoring access, communications and essential services, and protecting children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

--IANS

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