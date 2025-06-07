‘Proud’ Vicky Kaushal calls ‘bhai’ Sunny’s Punjabi rap song ‘pure fire’

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turned cheerleader for his brother Sunny, who dropped a Punjabi rap song ‘Mid Air Freeverse’, and said that he is “very proud.”

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared the music video featuring Sunny and wrote: “There’s so much of you the world is yet to see… so proud mere bhai! @sunsunnykhez This is pure FIREEEE!!! The words. The beats.”

“The flow… honest and raw as how you truly are! Ladies and gents… go check out #MidAirFreeVerse Great stuff @djupsidedown @iconyk_ @massappealindia & well shot @shabadsarin,” Vicky added.

Sunny stepped into the spotlight not just as a performer but also as a lyricist and vocalist on this high-energy number. Produced by UpsideDown and ICONYK, the track stands out for highlighting Sunny’s Punjabi roots, which shine through in both its style and spirit.

The visuals of the track present Sunny in a striking look, sporting a sleek black suit, a well-groomed beard, and timeless sunglasses that perfectly match the song's edgy vibe. The track showcases a surprising, carefree side of Sunny.

Sunny started his journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on films like "My Friend Pinto" and "Gunday."

He stepped into the spotlight with his acting debut in the 2016 comedy-drama "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. Since then, Sunny worked on projects such as “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” and films including “Shiddat,” “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.”

Talking about Vicky, his latest release is “Chhaava”, which is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj. It is by filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

He will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love and War” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement on Instagram reading, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies.”

“Love and War” also marks Alia’s second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller “Raazi.”

