Prompt Delhi Police response saves two women in coordinated rescue operation

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) A prompt response by the Delhi Police, supported by the PCR and Fire Brigade teams, helped rescue two women in distress during a coordinated operation in Jaitpur Extension Part-II, Khadda Colony, under Kalindi Kunj Police Station in Southeast Delhi.

The incident took place on October 2 after a PCR call was received regarding a woman who had allegedly locked herself inside a room. A police team, led by the SHO of Police Station Kalindi Kunj, immediately reached the spot.

On arrival, police found a woman, aged around 25, who had allegedly jumped from the first-floor balcony towards the street and sustained injuries. She was provided immediate assistance and shifted to Feliz Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a Fire Brigade team led by Station Officer Rakesh Singh, along with four officials, reached the location. Another woman, aged around 24, had locked herself inside a room. With the assistance of the Fire Brigade personnel, the door was opened. The woman was subsequently found to have allegedly jumped into a shaft inside the house.

Police and Fire Brigade personnel launched a coordinated rescue operation and successfully brought the woman out of the shaft.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the two women were related as sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. Both were reportedly present at the house when an altercation broke out over a video allegedly recorded by one of them and sent to another person.

Following the incident, both women were shifted for medical treatment. One was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre through PCR Van Kite-22, while the second, who was initially taken to Feliz Hospital, was also shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre through a PCR vehicle for better medical care.

Police said the timely response and coordination between the police, PCR and Fire Brigade teams ensured the safe rescue of both women and enabled them to receive immediate medical attention.

--IANS

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