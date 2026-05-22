Productivity means resilience, innovation and inclusive growth: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Productivity today extends beyond efficiency to include resilience, innovation and inclusive growth, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

He highlighted India’s reforms under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 68th Session of the Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) here.

Initiatives such as Make In India, Startup India, Skill India, the Production Linked Incentive Schemes, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the National Logistics Policy, UPI, Aadhaar, and ONDC are examples of productivity-driven transformation, Goyal said, reaffirming India’s commitment to regional cooperation, sustainable development, and future-ready growth through the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO).

The event brought together senior government officials, Heads of National Productivity Organizations (NPOs), policymakers, productivity experts, and delegates from APO member economies.

Neerja Sekhar, Director General, NPC India, highlighted NPC’s commitment to digital transformation, green productivity, capability building, and measurable outcomes to strengthen MSMEs, enhance competitiveness, and promote sustainable and resilient economic growth.

Dr VK Saraswat, former Member, NITI Aayog and Chair of the APO National Award Search-cum-Selection Committee, emphasised the importance of recognising productivity champions and technical experts contributing toward national and regional productivity enhancement.

At the event, the APO National Award certificates were presented by Goyal, followed by brief remarks from the awardees acknowledging the role of productivity, innovation, and institutional excellence in achieving sustainable development.

The GBM also witnessed important leadership transitions. APO Director for Indonesia, Professor Anwar Sanusi, assumed the position of APO Chair for 2026–27, succeeding APO Director for India, Amardeep Singh Bhatia.

The Acting APO Director for Iran and the Acting APO Director for Japan assumed the positions of First Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair of the APO, respectively, according to Commerce Ministry.

The APO is a premier intergovernmental organisation committed to improving productivity for sustainable socioeconomic development in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and policy support.

Established in 1961, the APO currently has 21 member economies.

—IANS

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