June 24, 2026 12:35 AM हिंदी

Productive discussions on advancing trade pact negotiations with US: Piyush Goyal

Productive discussions on advancing trade pact negotiations with US: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and discussed ways to finalise a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement (BTA).

In a post on X, Goyal said India and the United States share a strong and growing economic partnership.

“We had productive discussions on advancing negotiations towards a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement, in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026,” the minister posted.

He further stated that India remains committed to working constructively with the United States to further deepen economic ties and create new opportunities for growth and innovation.

India and the United States are moving decisively towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement that could unlock new economic opportunities and deepen bilateral economic ties.

Earlier in the day, Gor welcomed USTR Greer who arrived here for key trade talks with Goyal.

"Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership," Gor said in a post on X.

Greer's visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing negotiations between India and Washington on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

On Monday, Gor had announced that several meetings were lined up between Greer and Goyal to advance the proposed agreement.

The ministerial-level engagement follows chief negotiator-level talks held here earlier this month as both sides work towards concluding an interim trade arrangement that is expected to pave the way for a broader bilateral trade pact.

Goyal has previously expressed confidence that India and the US are moving towards resolving outstanding issues and could conclude the first phase of the agreement by the middle of next month.

The negotiations have gained significance ahead of the July 24 expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariff imposed by the US on its trading partners.

—IANS

na/

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