Producer-turned-actor KJR: I will win big in this industry

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Unperturbed by the fact that several of those whom he had helped become stars had not lent a helping hand to him with regard to promoting his just released film 'Angikaaram', well known producer-turned-actor KJR has now expressed confidence that he will rise again and win big in the film industry.

Interacting with the media, a week after the release of his film 'Angikaaram', which has come in for a lot of praise from the critics for its fantastic screenplay and direction, producer-turned-actor KJR rued the fact that although the film had come in for a lot of praise from the critics and the audiences, it still hadn't made enough money at the box office.

When a mediaperson asked why none of those whom he had helped become stars had lent support or backed this film although the film had come in for rave reviews from the critics, KJR replied, "I have posted this on X. It is simple. You (pointing to a journalist) posted a message on X saying, 'This film and its contents should have been welcomed by Tamil cinema, the state and the entire country. Several questions and debates must have broken out by now. However, like this film, its hero KJR is running alone in search of recognition. Except for the press and media, no one else has come to his aid'. What you wrote is the truth."

KJR went on to add, "They are very clear that I should not win. I cannot talk about the politics or business behind it now. However, when I win, I will tell you. Ask me this same question after two years. I will win big and I will have a number and a name. I will disclose all the details then. I don't want to talk about it now."

When asked about how the public's response to the film had been, KJR replied, "The public that came to the theatres because of your positive reviews were moved. Those above 40 cried. Those under 40 went with a heavy heart. Not one person said this film was not good. No one said anything bad about the film. That itself is a big victory for me."

For the unaware, director Thenpathiyan’s 'Angikaaram' is a well-researched and hard-hitting sports, legal drama that shines the light on the deep rooted and stifling corruption prevailing in the sports ministries in both the centre and the state.

The film is based on a true incident and looks to address the question of why India struggles to win medals in international sporting events when even small countries with lower population levels end up with a much better medals tally.

--IANS

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