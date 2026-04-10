Producer Gnanavel Raja's production house account on 'X' hacked!

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Well known producer Gnanavel Raja's production house, Studio Green, known for having produced several superhit Tamil films, on Friday announced that its official handle on the social media platform X had been compromised.

The production firm took to its Instagram stories section to issue an official statement distancing itself from the war posts that had been put out on X, using its official handle.

The production house said, "Our official X (Twitter) account @StudioGreen2 has been compromised by unauthorized third parties. We are currently working with the platform to regain access. Any recent posts related to political content, war updates, or unrelated information are NOT from our team and do not reflect our views or activities."

The production house also went on to say, "We are a film production company focused solely on creative and entertainment content, and we remain completely apolitical. or unrelated information are NOT from our team and do not reflect our views or activities. Please ignore any suspicious posts, links, or messages coming from that account until further notice."

Studio Green said that it would update its followers once the account was secured.

For the unware, producer Gnanavel Raja is a relative of well known Tamil film actors Suriya and Karthi. In fact, Gnanavel Raja's last film was 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', which featured actor Karthi in the lead.

Gnanavel Raja had, in a pre-release event, disclosed how actor Suriya had silently enquired about his problems and stood by him.

Gnanavel Raja had then said, "Some films of ours did not do well and there was a lot of negativity spread. People said that Gnanavel Raja had become this and that. Nothing has happened. We are very much here. Cinema is a profession where we are happy and we also make people happy. But in such a field as this, there is toxicity and negativity."

The producer then went on to thank five people who had stood by him. Among these, he named actor Suriya first.

"People will come on stage, call me a younger brother or an elder brother and shed tears. However, later on, they will leave me stranded on the road. Without doing any of this and without showing any tension whatsoever, actor Suriya supported me. He silently enquired what my problem was and stood by me. I don't know if another hero can show so much care on another human being and wish for his well being. I wish to thank Suriya anna at this time. He gave me courage to handle the tough processes I had to handle and rendered all the help that I required," Gnanavel Raja had disclosed.

--IANS

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