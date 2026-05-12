Priyanka Upendra on the global recognition of the regional cinema

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Upendra opened up about the global recognition of the regional cinema in recent times.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Priyanka shared that the regional cinema has been making a mark for itself on the international platform since the time of Satyajit Ray.

She further stated that while appreciation is always welcomed, the most important thing for an artist is the quality of content they are a part of.

She was asked, "Do you think Indian regional cinema is gaining the global recognition it deserves?"

To this, Priyanka shared, "It already has. From the time of Satyajit Ray, Indian cinema has been recognized globally. While international appreciation is encouraging, what matters most to us is the quality of content and performance. Recognition abroad is wonderful, but as artists, we also strive to meet our own creative standards."

Priyanka will be seen essaying the crucial role of Kamala in the forthcoming drama "September 21".

Shedding light on her character, she went on to add, "I play Kamala, a Tamil Brahmin caregiver from a modest background. She is emotionally strong and deeply caring. Her journey reflects both her past and present struggles, but at her core, she is a compassionate and resilient woman."

When asked about the emotionally challenging scene in "September 21", Priyanka revealed that emotional scenes always tend to leave an impact.

"I try to channel real emotions because they cannot be faked entirely. However, after pack-up, I consciously disconnect and refresh myself, as the next day could be a completely different scene."

"Also, unlike typical roles, I did not focus on appearance here. As a caregiver, my character is not concerned with looks, so I consciously avoided that mindset and focused entirely on performance and emotion," she went on to add.

Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna and backed by Visica Films, FMD Productions, HumaraMovie, along with Filmsmax, "September 21" is likely to reach the audience on May 22.

--IANS

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