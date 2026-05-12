Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie guesses her ‘mom’s favourites’ perfectly at four

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Global icon and mommy to a four year-old, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen thrilled and elated as as her little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas left her emotional with a sweet handmade note on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The note written by Malti, captured all of her ‘mom’s favourite things’ almost perfectly. Sharing the heartwarming moment with her fans, Priyanka couldn’t help but gush over how well her four-year-old knows her.

Priyanka shared the picture on her social media account and wrote, “She knows me so well.. l”

The picture showed a colorful Mother’s Day setup with a handwritten note titled “All about my Mama.” The note, signed by Malti Marie, further read, “Her favorite color is red

Her favorite food to eat is spicy food

Her favorite thing to drink is water

I think she would like to have a scrunchie for her bun

She likes to play in the pool with me

She always says, ‘I love you’

Love, Malti Marie

Age 4

Happy Mother’s Day!”

Currently, Priyanka Chopra has flown down to Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming movie Varanasi.

The actress had taken to her social media account to share her in-flight pictures and highlight that she was also to travel to Hyderabad for her professional commitment.

On account of mother's day on the 10th of May, Nick Jonas also spend a very cute caption for the mother of his daughter, Priyanka Chopra.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in a lavish wedding ceremony in both Indian and Western traditions.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy, later revealing that their little one spent over 100 days in neonatal intensive care before finally coming home.

Priyanka and Nick often are seen sharing umpteen number of photos and sneak peek into their happy moments together on their social media accounts.

–IANS

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